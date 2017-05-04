Police Seek To Identify Assault Suspects From April 15 Berkeley Protest

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police are asking for help to identify three men who are wanted for assault stemming from a protest that turned violent in Berkeley last month.

The gathering, which occurred on April 15 at Civic Center Park, included protestors both for and against President Donald Trump and resulted in various fights between group members.

Twenty people were arrested that day for offenses that included assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and committing a criminal offense while wearing a mask, according to police.

Additionally, 11 people were injured during the protest and seven of those people were taken to hospitals, police said.

Today, police released pictures of three men who are wanted in connection with the assaults and are hoping the public can help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Gardner at (510) 981-5816.

Additionally, police are continuing to ask anyone who attended the protest to hand over video of pictures from the event in order to help police identify more suspects who committed crimes that day. People with video or pictures can go to http://bit.ly/berkvideo.

