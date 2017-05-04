California Senate Approves Earlier 2020 Presidential Primary

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The California Senate has voted to move up the state’s presidential primary in an effort to increase the influence of the nation’s largest and most diverse state.

The legislation approved Thursday would set the primary on the third Tuesday in March and give the governor the option the move it earlier if other states jump in front.

Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens says California’s current June primary comes too late to give the state’s voters a say in selecting the Republican and Democratic nominees for president. He says an early primary would make candidates more likely to address issues important to Californians.

The bill would set legislative and congressional primaries on the same day.

SB568 was approved in a 32-6 vote, sending it to the Assembly.

