Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis To Host at Gilroy Garlic Festival

May 4, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Celebrity Chef, Emcee, Festival, Garlic Showdown, Giada De Laurentiis, Gilroy Garlic Festival, Host

GILROY (CBS SF) – This summer, the Gilroy Garlic Festival will be bringing in some major culinary star power to their line-up. On Thursday, festival organizers announced celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis will make an appearance on Sunday, July 30th.

The Emmy-award-winning televisoin personality will take on emcee duties for the popular “Garlic Showdown,” where chefs battle in an Iron Chef style competition to win ultimate bragging rights and a $3,000 prize. The Food Network star of Everyday Italian will then put together one of her signature garlic-laced recipes at the Garlic Cook-Off Stage. Followed by a Q&A session with festival attendees to conclude her appearance.

“This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is bigger, better and bolder than ever before,” says festival President Mike Zukowski. “…and we are thrilled to welcome a major star like Giada to the Garlic Cook-Off Stage!”

The 39th Annual Gilroy Garlic Festival will be held July 28th through the 30th, 2017 at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch