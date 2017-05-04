Deputies Rescue Teen Attempting Suicide On Facebook Live

MACON, Ga. (CBS News) — A Georgia teenager who took pills, placed a bag over her head and tried to livestream her suicide on Facebook Live was saved by deputies after viewers watching the haunting scene called 911, authorities reported.

The Telegraph reported that three patrol cars and an ambulance sped to the teen’s home in Macon after being alerted Tuesday night.

Sgt. Linda Howard of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office told CBS affiliate WMAZ-TV that deputies received multiple calls reporting the broadcast, and that Facebook also reached out to the sheriff’s office to get help for her.

Howard said the girl was taken to a hospital.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that the company will hire 3,000 more people to review videos of crime and suicides after killings have been shown live.

In April, a man in Alabama killed himself while streaming on Facebook Live after breaking up with his girlfriend. His death came after a man in Thailand streamed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter before taking his own life. Over the course of one month earlier this year, at least three people killed themselves while streaming on Facebook, including a 14-year-old girl who killed herself in January.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or get more information on their website, suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.