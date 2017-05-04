‘Happy Days’ Cast Reunites To Remember Erin Moran

CORYDON, Ind. (CBS SF/AP) — The cast of “Happy Days” has briefly reunited to remember cast mate Erin Moran, who died at her Indiana home last month.
A photo shared online shows Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Don Most, Anson Williams, Cathy Silvers and Scott Baio posing together.
Ross, who played Moran’s on-screen mother, tells Entertainment Tonight that the gathering took place Tuesday at her California home, known as “Happy Days Farm.” She says it wasn’t a formal memorial service.
The actress died at 56 on April 22 at her home in southern Indiana. Authorities say cancer was the most likely cause of death. Baio shared a letter from Moran’s husband last week detailing her struggle with the disease.
Moran played teen Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” and its short-lived spinoff, “Joanie Loves Chachi.”
