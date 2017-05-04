Hayward Police Seek Help Finding Suspect In 2015 Homicide

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward police said Thursday that they’re seeking the public’s help in locating a man who’s sought in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in their city in December 2015.

Police said they are seeking Joseph Darling in connection with the shooting of 31-year-old Anton Williams of Hayward, which occurred at 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2015, in the 28000 block of Biscayne Avenue, near Ruus Elementary School.

Police, however, didn’t specify whether Darling is considered to be a suspect in the case.

Officers who responded to the shooting found Williams unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said Darling may be staying in the Hayward, Union City or Fremont areas but his exact location is unknown.

They didn’t provide a description of Darling but released a photograph of him.

Police said anyone with information about Darling’s whereabouts should call Hayward police Detective Trevor Vonnegut at (510) 293-7034 or email detectives at haywardpdtip@hayward-ca.gov.

