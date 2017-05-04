San Jose Double Homicide Suspect Dies In Armed Standoff

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man suspected of killing two people was fatally shot late Wednesday night during a SWAT team standoff in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood, authorities said.

It was the second fatal officer-involved shooting in San Jose in the last 24 hours.

San Jose police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Laura Valle Lane on a report of a person shot 9:01 p.m.

When officers arrived at the residence they located two deceased victims. A standoff quickly developed with the suspect and a SWAT team was called in. Neighbors in the area bordered by Lincoln Ave., Nevada Ave. and Willow Glen Way were ordered to shelter in place.

At some point, shots were fired by police and the male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported and there were no other outstanding suspects.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine paid administrative leave.

On Tuesday night, a San Jose police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call fatally shot a suspect who charged at him with two knives.

At 11:35 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to the 1500 block of Mt. Frazier Drive on a report of a family disturbance.

When they arrived, a 28-year-old man emerged from a garage and allegedly charged at one of the officers with a kitchen knife in each hand and one knife raised over his head, getting within three or four feet of the officer.

The officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect at least once.

“When an individual is charging at an officer with a knife over his head, there’s not much that can be done at that point,” San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference outside police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was transported to Regional Medical Center of San Jose, where he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect has a history of drug use, mental illness and prior criminal threats, according to police.

“The officers had some history at this house, so they knew there was the potential for violence,” Garcia said.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s homicide unit will conduct a joint criminal investigation in both shootings.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

