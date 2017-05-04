BREAKING: House Republicans Pass Bill Repealing Much Of Obama Health Law

Watch Star Wars Characters Sing Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’

"May the Fourth Be With You, Always" May 4, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: All Star, Jimmy Fallon, Smash Mouth, Star Wars, Star Wars Day, The Tonight Show

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Smash Mouth parodies are so ubiquitous that it’s no surprise they exist in a galaxy far, far away. In celebration of Star Wars Day (“May the Fourth be with you!”) Jimmy Fallon’s team at The Tonight Show compiled a montage of Star Wars characters reciting the lyrics to “All Star,” the ode to overconfidence our culture can’t quit.

Watch the video above or here.

In the video, scenes from the franchise’s 40-year history are spliced together to recreate the poetry of the Bay Area’s own Smash Mouth: “Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me; I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed.” Your brain gets smart but your head really, really does get dumb. Princess Leia, Yoda, Jabba the Hut, Han Solo and more know that only shooting stars break the mold.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch