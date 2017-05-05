Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Honored Together At Hollywood Walk Of Fame

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) – After 33 years together, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have finally took the plunge and received a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At a ceremony on Thursday, the longtime couple were honored with side-by-side stars located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard near the Pantages Theater. During the ceremony, 71-year-old Hawn said they have never been celebrated in that way. She then turned to Russell and said, “Did we just get married?”

In front of the audience of fans, Russell paid tribute to his family. “Any father would be blessed to be gifted with the pure joy, a lifetime of love any one of you have given me.” Russell said.

He continued by telling Hawn how none of that would have been if weren’t for her. He said “To you, I owe my wonderful life.”

Hawn’s priceless reaction to his words, almost brought her to tears. Russell then says “Simply put, I cherish you.”

The couple was joined at the podium by daughter Kate Hudson, Russell’s “Hateful Eight” director Quentin Tarantino and Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon.

Hawn and Russell both have upcoming movies opening. Russell stars in Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters Friday and Hawn co-stars with Amy Schumer in the mother-daughter comedy Snatched, out next week.

Their stars mark the 2609th and 2,610th stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.