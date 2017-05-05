Kanye West Deletes Social Media Accounts

"Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!" May 5, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Delete, Instagram, Kanye West, Social Media, Twitter

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – If fans want to see what Kanye West is up to over social media on Friday, they are sadly out of luck. The rapper appears to have deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” reads Instagram when searching for @KanyeWest.

There is no explanation for the deletion at the moment, but the New York Daily News speculates it might be a publicity stunt to promote his kids’ clothing line, The Kids Supply, he is set to launch today with wife Kim Kardashian.

West’s Twitter account briefly disappeared in August 2016, as well, though this issue was attributed to an internal error with Twitter.

I guess fans will just have to wait and see what West is up to this time.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch