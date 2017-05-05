Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Are Having a Baby

May 5, 2017 8:57 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Actors Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of Somerhalder kissing Reed’s baby bump. Reed captioned her photo with a message to her unborn child.

Somerhalder wrote he had “never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this.”

Somerhalder starred on the hit CW series The Vampire Diaries and Reed is best known for her role as Rosalie in the Twilight movie series.

The couple has been married since 2015.

