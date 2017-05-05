Sacramento Domestic Violence Suspect Leaps From Squad Car, Dies

May 5, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Domestic violence, In Custody Death, North Highlands, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Officials say a Sacramento-area suspect has died after kicking out the rear window of a squad car and leaping out while the vehicle was moving.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the 29-year-old man died Friday of a major head injury.

He died about 14 hours after he was arrested on suspicion of violating a domestic violence restraining order by being near the residence of his estranged wife in the suburban North Highlands area.

The man, whom officials did not immediately name, was also wanted for violating terms of his parole.

Turnbull says he was arrested without incident. But the handcuffed suspect kicked out the squad car’s window and jumped while he was being taken to jail, hitting his head.

He was hospitalized in critical condition before dying.

