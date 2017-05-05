Truck Ends Up In Sinkhole In San Francisco’s SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Firefighters Friday morning are reporting a sinkhole has opened up in the area of Seventh and Townsend streets in San Francisco.
A large truck carrying a trailer has fallen into the sinkhole, according to KPIX 5’s Jackie Ward.
There are no reported injuries and police said the public is not at risk.
The fire department is estimating the sinkhole is 5 feet by 14 feet in size.
Commuters are being advised to avoid the area.
The incident was first reported around 6:20 a.m.
