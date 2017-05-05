Truck Ends Up In Sinkhole In San Francisco’s SoMa

May 5, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Sinkhole, SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Firefighters Friday morning are reporting a sinkhole has opened up in the area of Seventh and Townsend streets in San Francisco.

A large truck carrying a trailer has fallen into the sinkhole, according to KPIX 5’s Jackie Ward.

There are no reported injuries and police said the public is not at risk.

The fire department is estimating the sinkhole is 5 feet by 14 feet in size.

Commuters are being advised to avoid the area.

The incident was first reported around 6:20 a.m.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch