San Jose Preschool Temporarily Closed After Vandalism

May 5, 2017 1:28 PM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A preschool in San Jose temporarily closed this week after it was targeted by vandals.

The Tomorrow Montessori School on Redbird Drive was forced to turn away the children it cares for during the past two days after the damage was found early Thursday morning.

Vandals smashed windows and trashed rooms where children play with shards of glass, bookshelves and toys strewn across the floor.

Instructor Joyce Brown told KPIX 5 the school was forced to cancel a planned May 4th “Star Wars Day” party because of the closure.

“I’ve done my best to keep it from the students. They showed up yesterday in their little Star Wars costumes and it broke my heart,” said Brown. “It’s just horrible to have to tell parents that there’s no child care for three days because someone decided to lose it with us.”

The school plans to reopen by next Tuesday. More than 100 kids attend the school.

