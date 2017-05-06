Lake Merritt BART Station In Oakland Closed For Weekend Track Work

May 6, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: BART, BART Delay, BART Delays, Fruitvale BART Station, Lake Merritt Station, Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART officials have issued an advisory reminding riders there will be no service between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations in Oakland Saturday and Sunday.

The Lake Merritt station will be closed for track work being done over the weekend.

There will be a free bus bridge for riders.

BART officials said riders should expect 20 to 40 minute delays when using the bus bridge, especially for trains heading to Oakland International Airport.

