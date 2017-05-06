Concord Police Officer Hurt In Suspected DUI Crash

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Saturday morning in Concord after he crashed his truck into a police car, police said.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. at Meadow Lane and Leland Way as police were investigating another alleged DUI incident, Cpl. Christopher Blakely said.

As officers were waiting for a tow truck, 30-year-old Angel Carrera-Lopez allegedly ignored the cones and flares in the area and crashed a black 2002 GMC pickup into the left side of a police car.

“We make ourselves real noticeable,” Blakely said because police were easily seen with their lights on and flares and cones out.

The officer whose car was struck suffered minor facial injuries.

He was taken to a hospital. A K-9 with the officer was taken to a veterinarian as a precaution.

Both were released Saturday morning, Blakely said. Carrera-Lopez is a Concord resident.

