Rosales’s 2-Run Single Off Rodriguez In 9th Lifts A’s To 6-5 Victory Over Tigers

OAKLAND (AP) — Adam Rosales hit a two-run single off closer Francisco Rodriguez with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.
Rodriguez (1-3) retired the first two batters before walking Bruce Maxwell. After Matt Joyce doubled, Rosales lined the first pitch he saw into left field. Maxwell scored easily and Joyce slid into home plate to beat the throw from Justin Upton.
Yonder Alonso homered twice, Ryon Healy also went deep and Frankie Montas (1-0) retired three batters for his first major league win for the A’s.
