Senator Kamala Harris Joins Political Podcast Onstage In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Just down the street from the smash hit play Hamilton, was the second hottest ticket in town. Not a musical, not a play, but a podcast.

Senator Kamala Harris was talking politics to the world of podcasts. Saturday night’s event in front of a live San Francisco audience featured Obama administration veterans alongside California’s newest senator.

They had lots to say on the issue of health care to the sold-out crowd at the Warfield.

“Welcome to Pod Save America,” they greeted the cheering crowd. “Hello, San Francisco!”

Pod Save America is helmed by four former Obama administration members who have been all talking progressive politics and since Inauguration Day: how to resist actions by the Trump administration.

The main topic of the night was healthcare.

“The bad news is the Senate is probably under more pressure than ever before to pass something,” former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau told the crowd. “So, the Senate has their 13 Republicans, all white dudes and Ted Cruz who will be writing a health care bill.”

“In order to fix the problems of the House bill, they would have to be more generous in the subsidies,” added former Obama advisor Dan Pfeiffer.

Joining them onstage and online, was freshman California Senator Kamala Harris.

“The first thing we’ve got to do is to speak the truth and the truth is these folks who are playing politics with public health,” she told the audience.

Harris and the other hosts agreed their goal was a plan for the 2018 midterm elections served up with a side of political humor..

“Those seven [Republicans] are in districts that Hillary won. So, let’s just talk strategy,” said Harris.

“They’re engaged in all of this happy talk— that is bull….not truth,” said Harris.