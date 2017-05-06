Sonoma State Officer Shoots, Critically Injures Fleeing Suspect

May 6, 2017 12:13 PM
COTATI (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday morning in Cotati by a Sonoma State University police officer, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The shooting took place at about 4:45 a.m. in the area of the 100 block of East Cotati Avenue.

The officer saw the man walk out of a creek bed as he was following up on a domestic violence call.

The officer tried to talk to the man because the officer thought he was a suspect in a different domestic violence incident and the man ran, sheriff’s officials said.

The officer used a stun gun on the man and then shot him twice.

The suspect’s name is not being released, according to sheriff’s officials.

The officer who shot the man has been put on paid leave.

