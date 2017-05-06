Teenage Girls Arrested In BART Train Beating

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three teenage girls have been arrested for allegedly committing a beating a passenger on a train at the West Oakland BART station in February, BART police said Friday.

Transit police said the teenage females allegedly punched another female passenger in the head multiple times aboard a train at the West Oakland at 9 p.m. on Feb. 27.

The victim reported the incident to BART Police the next day and the case has since been under investigation since then, authorities said.

BART police detectives were able to identify all four suspects based on the victim’s account and with assistance from other witnesses, including a station agent who saw the suspects run out of the station.

BART CRIME:

Three of the four female suspects were arrested this week, the first on Wednesday, the second on Thursday and the third FRiday, BART police said.

There is an outstanding warrant for the fourth female juvenile suspect and BART police said she is expected to be taken into custody soon.

“Our detectives are actively working these cases involving juveniles: issuing warrants and making arrests,” Acting BART Police Chief Jeff Jennings said in a statement.

“We’ve increased patrols and police presence and we’ve kicked off a regional taskforce to address the increase in crimes committed by juveniles at BART and in the cities we serve,” Jennings said.

The three female juveniles have been booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall on a charge of battery resulting in great bodily injury, BART police said.

The arrests were just the latest in a surge of violence on BART trains by teenage gangs.

Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly part of an unruly mob of about 50 teens who swarmed a BART train, terrorizing, beating and robbing several passengers.

Oakland Police said both those arrests took place last week. One of the suspects was taken into custody after a robbery attempt and police chase.

“The fact this juvenile was out committing a robbery in another jurisdiction with other minors just days following the BART incident is testament of the need for agencies to work together collaboratively to solve regional issues and share resources and intelligence data,” said Acting Police Chief Jeff Jennings. “I’ve called for a regional task force to meet this week to develop a plan.”

Acting deputy chief for the BART Police Department Terence McCarty said the train car’s camera captured high quality images of the suspects.

“You will be identified and you will be brought to justice,” vowed McCarty.