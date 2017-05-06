Officers Attacked By Mob Outside Concert Venue In Petaluma, 4 Arrests

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Four people were arrested late Friday night in Petaluma on suspicion of battery on a police officer after police tried to detain a youth who allegedly assaulted concert security.

Officers responded at 11:21 p.m. to a fight in front of the Phoenix Theater on Washington St. and throughout the Keller Street Garage.

Earlier in the night rapper Iamsu! performed at the theater, police said.

When officers arrived, a mob was allegedly throwing beer bottles at citizens from the third floor of the parking garage. The mob also allegedly threw bottles at officers, according to police.

Security at the concert told police of a youth who allegedly assaulted them after the concert. When officers tried to detain the youth, others were allegedly combative with the officers.

Police were allegedly spit on, battered and were concerned for their safety.

Officers arrested two youths and two adults on suspicion of battery on a police officer, public intoxication and obstruction of justice.

The adults arrested were 19-year-old Petaluma resident Frederick Genazzi and 20-year-old Petaluma resident Zachary Bowler, police said.

On Saturday morning, three youths were arrested at their homes on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony assault related to an earlier incident at the Keller Street Garage on April 28.

