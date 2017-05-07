A’s Get To K-Rod In 9th Inning Again, Rally Past Tigers 8-6

OAKLAND (AP) — Ryon Healy hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth inning against Francisco Rodriguez, and the Oakland Athletics rallied for the second straight day to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Sunday.

Rajai Davis drew a leadoff walk from Rodriguez (1-4), and Jed Lowrie lined a tying double to the gap in left-center. After Khris Davis lined out to left field, Healy hit a towering home run to left on a 1-0 pitch.

Healy’s game-ending heroics came less than 24 hours after Adam Rosales hit a two-out, two-run single off Rodriguez in the ninth inning to beat the Tigers.

Yonder Alonso homered for the fifth time in six games for Oakland. It was Alonso’s ninth home run this season, tying his career high set in 155 games in 2012.

Trevor Plouffe added two hits and an RBI to snap a 3-for-30 funk. Santiago Casilla (1-1) retired three batters for the win.

James McCann put the Tigers ahead with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez added RBI singles, and Dixon Machado had two hits and two runs for Detroit.

Plouffe’s tiebreaking single in the fifth put Oakland up 5-4 before McCann homered on an 0-2 pitch from Ryan Dull after Jim Adduci walked leading off the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF J.D. Martinez (mid-foot sprain) will continue to play with Triple-A Toledo but could rejoin the big league club by the end of next week, manager Brad Ausmus said.

Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said it’s possible pitcher Sean Manaea (strained left shoulder) will come off the disabled list after making a start for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. The left-hander has been making steady progress and is using the game as a final tuneup. . Josh Phegley (concussion) flew to Arizona before the game to join extended spring training. … Oakland reliever John Axford (strained right shoulder) threw 31 pitches in a bullpen session and will face hitters on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Following an off day, Detroit begins a three-game series Tuesday at Arizona. RHP Justin Verlander (2-2) has a 1.84 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (2-2) faces the Angels for the third time this season on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at the Coliseum. Graveman is winless since coming off the disabled list April 27.