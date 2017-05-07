San Jose Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officers

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police have arrested a suspect who opened fire at police officers after trying to rob a sporting goods store near the Eastridge Mall Sunday morning.

At 7:59 a.m. officers went to the 2200 block of Tully Road where a man was reportedly armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, the suspect allegedly opened fire and at least one officer shot back, according to police.

The man then hopped over a fence into an adjacent mobile home park to try and get away.

KPIX 5’s Kiet Do reports that the suspect went door to door with his gun drawn trying to convince residents to let him inside.

Police were able to arrest the suspect before 10 a.m. and he was taken to Santa Clara County Jail.

No one was reported to have been injured, police said.

The officer known to have opened fire will be on paid administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting.

The police department’s homicide unit and the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office will be investigating the case.

The police department’s internal affairs unit, the city attorney’s office and the office of the independent police auditor will monitor the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith at (408) 277-5283.

