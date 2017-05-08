Against Me! Announce Fall Tour Date At The Regency Ballroom

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Against Me! have announced an extensive Fall tour covering most of the U.S. and Canada. The new tour will kick off September 2nd in Winnipeg, Manitoba and makes it to the Bay Area on September 13th at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.

Their then wraps up October 28th in Laura Jane Grace’s hometown of Gainesville, Florida. The band will use the opportunity to further highlight their latest album, Shape Shift With Me.

Earlier today Grace was forced to cancel an Australian date due to a “shredded” voice, although the singer promised the remaining dates were still on.

Against Me! 2017 Tour Dates:

9/2 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Theatre

9/3 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub

9/5 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

9/6 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room

9/8 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

9/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

9/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

9/15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

9/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory-North Park

9/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

9/21 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

9/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

9/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

9/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

9/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/1 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/5 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room

10/6 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

10/7 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Lounge

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

10/17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater

10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom

10/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage

10/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

10/28 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest @ Bo Diddley Plaza



Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 via the band’s website.



