Against Me! Announce Fall Tour Date At The Regency Ballroom

(RADIO.COM) – Against Me! have announced an extensive Fall tour covering most of the U.S. and Canada. The new tour will kick off September 2nd in Winnipeg, Manitoba and makes it to the Bay Area on September 13th at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.
Their then wraps up October 28th in Laura Jane Grace’s hometown of Gainesville, Florida. The band will use the opportunity to further highlight their latest album, Shape Shift With Me.
Earlier today Grace was forced to cancel an Australian date due to a “shredded” voice, although the singer promised the remaining dates were still on.
Against Me! 2017 Tour Dates:
9/2 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Theatre
9/3 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub
9/5 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
9/6 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room
9/8 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
9/9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
9/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
9/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
9/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
9/15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
9/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory-North Park
9/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
9/21 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
9/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
9/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
9/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
9/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
9/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
9/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/1 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/5 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room
10/6 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
10/7 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Lounge
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
10/17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater
10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom
10/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage
10/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
10/28 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest @ Bo Diddley Plaza
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 via the band’s website.
