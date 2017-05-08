BART Juvenile Fare Evader Crackdown Thwarted By New State Law

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – BART is looking to spend millions of dollars putting fare cheats out of business. But it turns out, it’s against state law to go after juveniles.
Under a law that took effect in January, people under 18 cannot be arrested or cited for fare evasion.
The point of the law, by state Senator Robert Hertzberg of Van Nuys, is to keep minors from racking up huge criminal records just for jumping fare gates.
KCBS and San Francisco Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Monday morning’s Matier and Ross column that BART has not issued a single citation to a juvenile fare jumper this year.
Meantime, the agency says fare evaders in general are costing the system as much as $25 million a year.
The mob of kids who took over a train at the Coliseum Station last month and robbed a bunch a passengers all jumped the fare gates, according to BART police.
The law doesn’t mean kids get a free ride. BART station agents and police can refuse entry to juveniles who don’t have a ticket, and juvenile fare evaders can be ejected from the system.