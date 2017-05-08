Brad Paisley To Perform At Shoreline Amphitheatre In June

By Radio.com
(RADIO.COM) – Brad Paisley has announced his tour dates for 2017. The massive trek kicks off on May 18th in Saratoga Springs, NY and makes its way to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on June 17th.
Paisley will be able to take a breather by September 24th when the tour ends in St. Louis, Missouri. The U.S. dates will feature opening acts Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.
Check out the full Weekend Warrior Tour itinerary below:
5/18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
5/19 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
5/20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
6/16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
6/17 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
6/23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
6/24 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
6/25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
6/29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
6/30 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
7/14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
7/15 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
7/24 — Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviksparken
7/25 — Gavle, Sweden @ Grona Lund
7/28 — Seljord, Norway @ Countryfestivalen
8/3 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
8/5 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
8/6 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theater
8/10 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
8/11 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Klipsch Music Center
8/12 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino
8/13 — Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair
8/18 — Springfield, IL @ Country Thunder
8/19 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
8/20 — Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
8/25 — Winnipeg, MB @ Nebraska State Fair
8/26 — Red Wing, Minn. @ Treasure Island Casino
9/1 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp
9/2 — Dallas, Texas @ Irving Music Factory
9/8 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
9/9 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
9/10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amphitheater
9/15 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
9/16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
9/23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
