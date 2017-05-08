1 Dead, 2 Injured In Early Morning Fairfield Shooting

May 8, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Fairfield, Fatal shooting, Homicide

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Fairfield, according to police.

Police received calls around 4:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of Crowley Lane. Officers at the scene found three victims, including one who had died.

One victim is in serious but stable condition and the other is in stable condition, police said.

Police said further information about the case was not immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch