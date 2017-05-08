Small Plane Crashes Near Lake Berryessa

NAPA (CBS SF) — A small plane crashed Monday morning in Napa County near Lake Berryessa, a Napa County sheriff’s captain said.
The crashed occurred at about 10 a.m., Capt. Keith Behlmer said.
Published reports indicated the crash was near Pleasure Cove at Lake Berryessa.
No further information was immediately available.
