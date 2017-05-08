Marin County Coroner Accused Of Child Molestation

May 8, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Child molestation, Coroner, Darrell Harris, Marin County

NOVATO (AP) — A Northern California coroner has been arrested on child molestation charges.

The Marin Independent Journal reports that 46-year-old Darrell Harris is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He was arrested Friday and is accused of sexually abusing girls under the age of 17 over the last nine years.

Harris is in charge of the Marin County’s Coroner office, which is run by the sheriff’s department.

Harris remained jailed Monday on $750,000 bail. No attorney is listed in jail records and it’s unclear if he is represented by a lawyer.

