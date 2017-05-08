Rideshare Driver Carjacked At Gunpoint In San Francisco, Forced To Drive To Richmond

May 8, 2017 9:21 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A driver for a rideshare company was allegedly carjacked at
gunpoint on Saturday and forced to drive from San Francisco to Richmond, police said Monday.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. when the driver, a 26-year-old man, was in San Francisco’s Richmond District at 21st Avenue and Anza Street.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, got into the car and asked for a ride.

The man then brandished a gun and ordered the driver to drive to Richmond.

When they arrived in Richmond, the suspect ordered the driver out of the car.

The suspects fled in the victim’s car and the victim fled the area on foot, according to police.

No arrest had been reported as of this morning.

