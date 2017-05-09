Passenger Arrested After Vicious Brawl On Southwest Flight To Oakland

BURBANK (CBS SF) — A passenger aboard an Oakland-bound flight from Dallas was arrested after a vicious brawl with another passenger during a stopover in Burbank in an incident caught on camera.

It happened Sunday on a Southwest Airlines flight as the plane was taxiing at the Burbank airport.

In a video posted on the Twitter account of @nickkrause08, the two men are seen grappling in the aisle and rolling into a seat on top of a flight attendant trying to break them apart.

One of them eventually gets the upper hand and begin raining punches on the other man. Eventually, other passengers intervene and stop the onslaught.

Burbank police said they arrested 37-year-old Chaze Mickalo Cable of Lancaster, Los Angeles County. The unidentified victim suffered a contusion on his eye, a chipped tooth and a laceration on his nose.

Cable was facing assault and battery charges and was being held on $50,000 bail.

It was not clear what started the fight or if the men knew each other.

The plane eventually took off again for Oakland.