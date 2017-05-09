BART Rider Punched At Powell Station In Apparent Hate Crime

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART police are looking for a man wearing a security uniform who punched another man in an apparent hate crime attack at the Powell Street station in San Francisco on Monday night.
Police said the male victim was standing on the platform shortly after 11:20 p.m. when the suspect walked up, called him several gay slurs and then punched him in the face.
• ALSO READ: Family Attacked In BART Takeover Robbery Takes Legal Action
The male victim reported the crime at the station agent’s booth and the suspect boarded a Pittsburg/Bay Point train.
Police stopped the train at MacArthur BART station but were unable to locate the suspect.
• ALSO READ: BART Juvenile Fare Evader Crackdown Thwarted By New State Law
The suspect is described as a black man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds and was wearing a black security uniform with a silver badge on the right side.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.