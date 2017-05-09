Driver Plows Into Muni Bus Stop In Outer Mission, 2 Injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people were injured, one seriously, when a vehicle drove into a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus shelter in the city’s Outer Mission neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The driver, a 19-year-old man, was in the 5700 block of Mission Street around 3:30 a.m. when he veered onto the sidewalk and into the bus shelter, police said.
Two women who were standing in the shelter were taken to a hospital with injuries.
One victim, a 55-year-old woman, is expected to survive, while the other suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver was arrested, but his identity was not immediately released Tuesday morning.
