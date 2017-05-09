George Thorogood To Release First-Ever Solo Album ‘Party of One’

May 9, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: George Thorogood, Montalvo Arts Center, New Album, Party of One, Solo Album, The Destroyers, Tour, Wente Vinyeards

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – George Thorogood has announced the release of his first-ever solo album, “Party Of One,” which will arrive worldwide August 4th.

Produced by Grammy-winning Jim Gaines, the record features 14 covers of traditional blues, classics and modern blues songs. Some of these tracks include Hank Williams’ “Pictures From Life’s Other Side,” The Rolling Stones’ “No Expectations” and John Lee Hooker’s “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

“I think this is a project that’s long overdue. Maybe it should have been the very first album I ever made. After playing with the band for all these years, I had to kind of reverse my hands and my head in order to do this thing justice.” Thorogood explained, “But I think Destroyers fans – and hardcore blues fans, too – are ready for the unexpected. My whole career, I’ve always said, ‘Just give them what you are, and they’re either going to dig it or not.’ This record is what I was, what I am, and what I always will be.”

Check out the album preview below:

George Thorogood And The Destroyers will perform at Wente Vinyeards on their “Rock Party Tour 2017,” Tuesday, September 19th and at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga on Wednesday, September 20th.

