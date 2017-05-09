Kehlani Addresses Concert Breakdown Rumors

May 9, 2017
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – At her Monday night show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, R&B star Kehlani broke down on stage and canceled her show, telling her fans she felt “crazy” and had to go to the hospital.

Soon afterward TMZ and other media outlets linked this episode to her alleged suicide attempt and mental health issues from last year.

To address these circulating rumors and reassure her fans, the Oakland singer released a video over social media (that has been deleted), saying she was fine mentally but was just physically sick and exhausted. She said all she needs is rest so she can be ready for her show tomorrow in Detroit.

She posted the video with the caption, “Hey guys not sure why blogs are reporting that I had a mental breakdown but mentally I’m f—ing fantastic lol physically tour is EXHAUSTING and people get sick all the time. Please be aware what you spread in regards to mental health; that can be really detrimental. I love you guys! Speak only what you know.”

Check out video from the show below:


