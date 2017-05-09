BREAKING: Garcia-Torres Found Guilty In Sierra LaMar Murder

No Injuries Reported After Amtrak Train Strikes Truck In Richmond

May 9, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Collision, Richmond, Richmond Police, Train

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — An Amtrak train struck a truck in Richmond Tuesday morning, according to police.

Train No. 711, which runs from Bakersfield to Oakland, struck the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Cutting and Carlson boulevards, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the train or in the truck, Graham said.

“At this point we’re trying to do a bus bridge, trying to secure alternate transportation,” Graham said. “We do have mutual aid from BART at Richmond.”

Cutting Boulevard has been closed because of the crash, police said around 11 a.m. They expect the roadway to remain closed into the early afternoon hours.

Carlson Boulevard is unaffected, according to police.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch