President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

May 9, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: FBI, FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump, Trump Administration

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — Embattled FBI Directory James Comey has been fired by President Donald Trump, according a statement released by the White House Tuesday afternoon.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump in a statement.

President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff
Sessions.

A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

