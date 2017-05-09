President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — Embattled FBI Directory James Comey has been fired by President Donald Trump, according a statement released by the White House Tuesday afternoon.
“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump in a statement.
President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff
Sessions.
A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.