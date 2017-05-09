Walnut Creek Doctor Arrested On Sexual Battery Charges

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A Contra Costa County doctor has been arrested on sexual battery, indecent exposure and attempted oral copulation charges after investigators received a complaint from a female patient, authorities announced Tuesday

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Singla was taken into custody on Monday at his offices in unincorporated Contra Costa County at 1450 Treat Boulevard near the Walnut Creek BART Station.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division said the 36-year-old Milpitas man was being held on $130,000 bail and charged with two counts of sexual battery, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of attempted oral copulation.

Singla is a family medicine doctor who is a member of the John Muir Health physician network.

Complaints from a female patient against Singla were reported to the Office of the Sheriff earlier this month. Following an investigation, detectives arrested Singla without incident at his office after receiving an arrest warrant.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with any information or who believes they are a victim is asked to call detectives at (925) 313-2621. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.