Phoenix Score Sofia Coppola’s New Film ‘The Beguiled’

(RADIO.COM) – French alt-pop band Phoenix has provided the score for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film The Beguiled, which will premiere at Cannes before it hits national theaters June 23, according to the festival’s page.

US film director Sofia Coppola (L) and and French singer Thomas Mars take place for the awards ceremony of the 67th Venice film festival on September 11, 2010. AFP PHOTO / ALBERTO PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars (credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)

The band’s frontman, Thomas Mars, is married to Coppola, which gave him an in when it came to providing cuts for two of her previous films, The Bling Ring and Somewhere, according to The Playlist.

Phoenix is will launch their summer tour May 12 in Miami, Florida, ahead of the release of their upcoming studio album, Ti Amo, which comes out June 9th.

Watch The Beguiled movie trailer below:

