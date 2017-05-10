3 Held Hostage During Home Invasion Robbery In Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Pittsburg police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., police received a call from one of the three victims of the robbery after the suspects had already fled the home, according to police.

When officers arrived, they learned that the armed suspects entered a home in the 1800 block of Rosa Blanca Drive through an open door and ordered all three family members who were in the house into a downstairs room where they were held while the robbery took place, police said.

The victims, all adults, were robbed of several items, including jewelry and money.

Police didn’t say how many suspects were involved but noted that all of their faces were covered while they were in the house.

Investigators are reviewing video camera footage from nearby homes as well as footage from a city surveillance camera.

One of the victims was checked out by paramedics but no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pittsburg police at (925) 252-6972.

