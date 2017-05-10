10 Resources For New Entrepreneurs In California



Aspiring entrepreneurs do not have to go at it alone when it comes to launching a business in the Golden State. Statewide and regionally based organizations offer help with every aspect of running a successful business including raising startup capital, hiring and training employees, marketing products and keeping the books. In addition to this list, the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) maintains district offices throughout California and is a good resource for budding entrepreneurs.



California Association for Micro Enterprise Opportunity (CAMEO)

California Association for Micro Enterprise Opportunity is an organization for micro-businesses, which are those with five or fewer employees and an initial capital outlay of less than $50,000. CAMEO offers assistance with training, credit and loans.



San Diego Entrepreneurs Exchange (SDEE)

San Diego Entrepreneurs Exchange is a not-for-profit founded by Schott Thacher of Orphagen Pharmaceuticals as a place where entrepreneurs could network, share business strategies and work together to bring business to the San Diego area.



Stanford Igniters

Stanford Igniters is a Silicon Valley community of founders and entrepreneurs formed in 2013 by Stanford Business graduates. Igniters host meetups featuring talks by industry experts focused on the needs of startups. The community offers socializing, learning and networking opportunities.



SCORE

SCORE offers low-cost and free workshops, and mentoring to assist small business owners. Working in partnership with the Small Business Administration, SCORE provides information about creating business plans, financing and legal requirements for existing and emerging small businesses.



Professional Business Women of California (PBWC)

Founded in 1989 by U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier, the Professional Business Women of California offers professional development and networking opportunities for women. Its activities include monthly webinars, workshops, mentoring and an annual conference.



Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is a non-profit supported in part by the Nasdaq Educational Foundation. It serves to educate entrepreneurs through workshops and mentoring. The center’s facilities include a broadcast studio for training and pop-up store sites where entrepreneurs can test new product ideas.



Empire Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

The Inland Empire Small Business Development Center provides assistance with business planning, marketing, financial analysis, accounting and access to capital. In addition to free training events, the SBDC offers one-on-one consulting services.



Sacramento State Center for Small Business (CSB)

The Sacramento State Center for Small Business offers free management assistance to small businesses in the Greater Sacramento area. Areas of assistance include sales and marketing planning, financial analysis, human resources management, production management and operating systems management.



California Workforce Development Board

The California Workforce Development Board provides resources and advocacy for small businesses in the areas of hiring and job training. Contact the Small Business Advocate for information about California workforce development initiatives.



California Secretary of State

If you are forming an LLC or corporation, you will need to file with the California Secretary of State. The Secretary of State also maintains a database of California businesses and trademarks that you may search to ensure you select a business name that is not already in use.



