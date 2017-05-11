Fremont Begins Refunding Some Drivers Who Received Red Light Tickets

May 11, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Fremont, KPIX 5 Investigates, Red Light Cameras, Tickets

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – More than 600 drivers in Fremont who received tickets for running red lights last year are getting some of their money back, following a KPIX 5 investigation.

Earlier this year, we investigated after an increase in red light tickets and found the timing of yellow lights was changed at two intersections on Mowry Avenue.

Fremont officials admitted to the timing change and on Wednesday, the city started offering partial refunds to 672 drivers who were ticketed between February and April of 2016.

The fine for running a red light would have cost the drivers under $500 each.

Drivers can find details on the rebates on the City of Fremont website.

