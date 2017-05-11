Liam Payne Announces New Single ‘Strip That Down’

May 11, 2017 1:42 PM
(RADIO.COM) – Liam Payne has announced his first official solo single “Strip That Down,” which features Migos’ Quavo.

The former One Direction member officially announced the track this afternoon via his social media accounts. “Mad excited to announce my new single,” he wrote.

“Strip That Down” will be released on May 19. Payne is the final member of One Direction to release solo music.

Check out Liam’s post and a short preview of the track below:

