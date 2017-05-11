Martinez Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed At Nearby Burger King

May 11, 2017 8:55 PM
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A man police suspect of holding up a West America Bank branch in Martinez was arrested a short distance from the alleged crime scene Thursday afternoon, according to police.

At 12:21 p.m., police responded to a call about a robbery at the bank, located at 590 Center Ave., during which the suspect presented a note to a bank employee demanding money.

A teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled on foot toward Muir Road, according to police.

Officers searched the area and within about 15 minutes found a man matching the suspect’s description inside a Burger King on Muir Road, less than a half-mile from the bank.

Police arrested 27-year-old Dillan Woods on suspicion of robbery and outstanding parole violations, according to police.

