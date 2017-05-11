PG&E Crews Cap Natural Gas Line Break In Gilroy

GILROY (CBS SF) — PG&E crews were able to cap a natural gas line break Thursday morning in the area near Alexander and 10th streets in Gilroy, according to authorities.

The Gilroy Fire Department said crews responded to the report of the gas odor shortly before 10 a.m., arriving at the scene on the 200 block of 10th Street. A broken gas main was discovered and the Wells Fargo Bank and surrounding businesses were evacuated.

PG&E officials later said that a third-party contractor with a backhoe hit a one-inch plastic gas line at about 8:30 a.m. PG&E said the gas service was shut off by 10:07 a.m. Officials said the Wells Fargo branch was the only customer being affected by the gas outage.

Units from the South Santa Clara County Fire District also responded. Video shot by Chopper 5 showed PG&E crews working at the location. It appeared that there was construction happening in the area of the break.

The Wells Fargo branch was able to open shortly after 11 a.m., more than an hour after the bank’s standard opening time of 10 a.m.