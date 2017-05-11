5 Options For Small Businesses Seeking Office Space In San Francisco



When working from home just isn’t working out, San Francisco small businesses, entrepreneurs, freelancers and startups can pursue a wide range of options for alternative workplaces. Because businesses are dynamic, and long-term commercial leases don’t provide flexibility, opportunities have arisen in the modern day marketplace. These spaces come furnished, so you should be able to get to work on day one with little or no additional expense.



Virtual office spaces

If no lease, no commitment and no fixed location makes sense as a first step, consider one of the virtual rental spaces that provides a drop-in desk in an open plan space at a range of temporary San Francisco addresses. From mail-only to wider services, the most basic plan means you can benefit from a prestigious letterhead and business card address instead of a post office box or home address. Connectivity in the form of free high speed Wi-Fi is standard. A list of San Francisco virtual offices can be found at CloudVO.



Satellite offices

While satellite offices are more common to larger businesses, a small business may require a satellite office for certain functions, or to be near key customers. For those who want a remote space away from headquarters that’s more private and prestigious than a co-working space, a satellite office may be the right solution. Search sites like Craigslist, Loopnet and Regus to get started in San Francisco.



Co-working spaces

More popular than ever, co-working spaces in San Francisco are flourishing. The advantages of co-working spaces include affordability and networking. Additionally, no host company controls rights to the space. You can lease any size office, from one dedicated desk to a suite of private offices complete with meeting rooms and a board room. Many co-working spaces allow guests to sign in on a daily basis, and self-serve coffee, tea and water, which are typically found in on-site kitchens. A networked color printer and copier are usually accessible on a fee basis. Well known names such as We Work, The Vault, and Galvanize can all be found at Kisi.



Office sharing

When one company has excess space, it may choose to rent out a desk or a room, or several rooms, and share facilities such as a meeting room and kitchen. Such an arrangement is often attractive to a startup seeking flexible, affordable space rather than locking into a long-term contract. An ever-changing San Francisco list with prices can be found at PivotDesk.



Private executive spaces

Private offices and luxury executive suites, some with views in highly desirable locations near public transportation, are found in full service high-rises. Most provide receptionist services, video conference capabilities and a team to support you even when you’re not there. A list of such prestigious short-term San Francisco office buildings can be found at Cityfeet.



This article was written by Laurie Jo Miller Farr for CBS Small Business Pulse

