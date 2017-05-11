WATCH LIVE: Daily White House Press Briefing; Questions On Changing Explanation For Comey Firing

Petaluma Bartender Attacked After Refusing To Serve Intoxicated Patron

May 11, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Andres Robledo, Assault, Bartender, Petaluma

PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police arrested a Santa Rosa man Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a bartender who refused to sell him a drink.

Police said the bartender at Buffalo Billiards would not serve Andres Robledo, 21, because he was intoxicated. Robledo later assaulted the 35-year-old female bartender outside the bar at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Robledo punched the bartender in the face and head and kicked her in the face when she fell on the ground, police said. Several bar patrons were holding Robledo down when police responded to the assault.

Police arrested Robledo on suspicion of felony battery and public intoxication. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch