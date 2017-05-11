Warriors To Face Spurs In Western Conference Finals

(KPIX) — NBA basketball will return to the Bay Area Sunday afternoon when the Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs in game one of the Western Conference Finals.
Its their first postseason encounter since Steve Kerr was hired.
They were the only two teams in the NBA to win 60 games during the regular season, and the Spurs won two of the teams’ three head-to-head meetings.
The Warriors haven’t lost a game in the postseason, sweeping both series against the Trailblazers and Jazz.
San Antonio beat the Grizzlies and Rockets in the first two rounds — both in six games.
Western Conference Finals Schedule
Game 1 in Oakland: Sunday, May 14, at 12:30 p.m.
Game 2 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.
Game 3 in San Antonio: Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m.
Game 4 in San Antonio: Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m.
Game 5* in Oakland: Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m.
Game 6* in San Antonio: Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m.
Game 7* in Oakland: Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m.
*If necessary