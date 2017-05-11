Warriors To Face Spurs In Western Conference Finals

May 11, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA playoffs, San Antonio Spurs

(KPIX) — NBA basketball will return to the Bay Area Sunday afternoon when the Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs in game one of the Western Conference Finals.

Its their first postseason encounter since Steve Kerr was hired.

They were the only two teams in the NBA to win 60 games during the regular season, and the Spurs won two of the teams’ three head-to-head meetings.

The Warriors haven’t lost a game in the postseason, sweeping both series against the Trailblazers and Jazz.

San Antonio beat the Grizzlies and Rockets in the first two rounds — both in six games.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1 in Oakland: Sunday, May 14, at 12:30 p.m.
Game 2 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.
Game 3 in San Antonio: Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m.
Game 4 in San Antonio: Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m.
Game 5* in Oakland: Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m.
Game 6* in San Antonio: Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m.
Game 7* in Oakland: Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m.

*If necessary

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch