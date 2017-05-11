‘Wonder Woman’ Soundtrack Features Sia’s New Track, ‘To Be Human’

(RADIO.COM) – Sia has recorded a new track for the Wonder Woman soundtrack, which drops June 2nd along with the movie.

Sia (credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The song, “To Be Human,” features Labrinth, and is the final cut on the album. The rest of the record features the movie’s score, which was written by Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hacksaw Ridge, The Legend Of Tarzan, The Crown, Over the Hedge).

The Wonder Woman soundtrack:

  1. “Amazons Of Themyscira”
  2. “History Lesson”
  3. “Angel On The Wing”
  4. “Ludendorff, Enough!”
  5. “Pain, Loss & Love”
  6. “No Man’s Land”
  7. “Fausta”
  8. Wonder Woman’s Wrath”
  9. “The God Of War”
  10. “We Are All To Blame”
  11. “Hell Hath No Fury”
  12. “Lightning Strikes”
  13. “Trafalgar Celebration”
  14. “Action Reaction”
  15. Sia – “To Be Human” (Feat. Labrinth)

