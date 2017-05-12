Bay Area Webcam Ospreys Welcome New Chick

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — After months of anticipation and thousands of views of their webcam online, a pair of Bay Area ospreys gave birth to their first chick Friday morning, according to Golden Gate Audubon Society.
Cindy Margulis, Executive Director of Golden Gate Audubon Society, had her organization launch a 24/7 live video feed of this nest located in an abandoned crane along the Richmond shoreline in late March.
Since that time, thousands have visited the the website to watch the birds progress.
“The growing community of S.F. Bay Osprey fans is totally thrilled to welcome this new addition to the family,” Margulis said. “Over the next two months, we can all watch these youngsters close-up as they grow, explore their nest, and learn to fly.”
The osprey parents — named Rosie and Richmond — were still incubating a second egg, which is expected to hatch within the next few days.
The ospreys’ nest, which is monitored by two video cameras, is located 75 feet above the ground on the Whirley Crane, a decommissioned World War 2 crane on the Richmond shoreline.